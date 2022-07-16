Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.21.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MEG stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Insider Activity

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 168,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 534,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.