Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $66.32 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $13.73 or 0.00065032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021887 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001834 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,400,965 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,928 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
