Morgan Stanley Cuts Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $16.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

