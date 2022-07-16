Morgan Stanley Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $11.75

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.78.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,779,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,847,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

