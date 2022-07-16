Morgan Stanley Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $91.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Visteon Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

