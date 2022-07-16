Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.08.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

