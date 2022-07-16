Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.08.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

