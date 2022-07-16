Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.08.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

