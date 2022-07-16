Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1,323.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 95.3% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 207.9% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

