Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

MOS stock opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

