MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSDA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 834,374 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 693.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 751,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 656,565 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSDA opened at $9.81 on Friday. MSD Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

