National Bank Financial Cuts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$42.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

