National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.28% of National Instruments worth $14,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in National Instruments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,170,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Instruments by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NATI stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.