National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

