NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 376,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,932 shares.The stock last traded at $5.12 and had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

