Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 643,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after purchasing an additional 168,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 694,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,234,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.