Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

