Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,312 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Coca-Cola Consolidated accounts for about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $501.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

