Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE AR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About Antero Resources



Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.



