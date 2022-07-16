Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 3,467 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

