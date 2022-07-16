Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.