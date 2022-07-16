Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.87.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

