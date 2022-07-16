Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

