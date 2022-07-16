Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,795 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. Tyson Foods makes up about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $81.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.