Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.36. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

