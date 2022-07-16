Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.71

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 101239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $652.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Further Reading

