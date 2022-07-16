NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

