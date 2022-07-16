NBT Bank N A NY Has $307,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,718,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,031,000. Finally, CQS US LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

