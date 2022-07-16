NBT Bank N A NY Sells 68 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $508.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

