NBT Bank N A NY Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.