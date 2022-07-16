NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Down 55.3% in June

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,179.0 days.

NIPNF stock remained flat at $40.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. NEC has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

