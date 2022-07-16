NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Down 55.3% in June

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,179.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
NIPNF stock remained flat at $40.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. NEC has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $57.50.
NEC Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.