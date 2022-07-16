NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.82.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $338,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.85. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

