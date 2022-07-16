Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 78,164 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,408.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Shares of HLGN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Heliogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

