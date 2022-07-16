Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given New €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($53.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($47.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($49.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Trading Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.