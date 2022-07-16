Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $198.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $355.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.92.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.21.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

