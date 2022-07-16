NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NTCT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 1,830,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,279. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

