New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.92.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.