NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $955,413.46 and approximately $32.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00248756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

