NewYorkCoin Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $993,071.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00255269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.