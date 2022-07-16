Nexus Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $347,870.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.
Nexus Profile
Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,839,825 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
