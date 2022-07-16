NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 31.1%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating) fell 31.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 1.11 and last traded at 1.13. 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on NGEx Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NGEx Minerals Price Performance

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

See Also

