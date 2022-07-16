NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

