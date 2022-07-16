Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0015

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $308,454.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,627.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.82 or 0.05807014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00249211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00673501 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00508853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00071343 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,130,047,297 coins and its circulating supply is 9,563,047,297 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

