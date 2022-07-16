NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.66

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 39070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
