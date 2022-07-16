Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,321,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.