Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.30.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.77. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.