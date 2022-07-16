Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $156.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

