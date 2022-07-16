Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.92 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

