Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.25 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $62.86 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

