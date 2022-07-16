Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.1% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 146,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $683.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.59 and its 200-day moving average is $658.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

About O’Reilly Automotive



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

